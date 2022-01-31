Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Up 72.8% in January

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $520.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SWIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

