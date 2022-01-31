Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Increases By 115.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

