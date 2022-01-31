Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declines By 36.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $93.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $5.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

