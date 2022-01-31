Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Drops By 60.0%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TWER opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Towerstream has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get Towerstream alerts:

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corp. provides fixed wireless broadband network services. It offers wireless business Internet service in three product categories: Business Class Internet, Temporary Internet Solutions, and Wholesale Internet Service. The company was founded on December 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.