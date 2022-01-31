Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Decreases By 45.5%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SZZLU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

