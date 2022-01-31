Short Interest in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Expands By 95.7%

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SLVR stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. SilverSPAC has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

About SilverSPAC

SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.