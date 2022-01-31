Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Expands By 102.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.4 days.
OTCMKTS SHPMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
