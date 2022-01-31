Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Expands By 102.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the December 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.4 days.

OTCMKTS SHPMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.