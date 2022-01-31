Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Rises By 84.5%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,730. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.27 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

