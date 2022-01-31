Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expands By 148.5%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the December 31st total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,790. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 347,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,019 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

