Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Grows By 230.0%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RNGTF stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

