Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Drops By 58.1%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

