Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Drops By 53.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,777. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $7,155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

