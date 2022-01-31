Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Increases By 131.3%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $40.11. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

