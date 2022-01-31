Short Interest in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Decreases By 25.6%

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,070,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

