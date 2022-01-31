Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Declines By 31.6%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,253. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

