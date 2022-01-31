Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 71.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 814.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.72.
About Li Ning
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.