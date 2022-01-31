Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Increases By 71.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 814.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

