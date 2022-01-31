Short Interest in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Decreases By 55.1%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 3,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,307. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

