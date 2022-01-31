Short Interest in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Decreases By 55.1%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 3,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,307. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74.
Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile
Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
