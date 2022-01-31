Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Declines By 51.6%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $947.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

