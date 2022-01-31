Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Drops By 52.0%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KW traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 365,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,186. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 935,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.