Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Decreases By 59.0%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Ferrovial stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

