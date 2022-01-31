Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Drops By 48.1%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 120,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

DGICA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. 44,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,536. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $449.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

