Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Grows By 80.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 67,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

CRARY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.