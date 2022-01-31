Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Grows By 142.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

