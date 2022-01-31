Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Rises By 207.7%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Capita stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.