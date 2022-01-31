Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Increases By 69.3%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 213,618 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 586,004 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.86 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

