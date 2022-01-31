Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 45.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
About Bonterra Resources
