Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 45.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bonterra Resources stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

