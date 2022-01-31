Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Decreases By 41.8%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,500 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,424,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,181 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 36.5% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $4,809,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 770,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,068. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

