Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 30.4%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

AINC traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.54. Ashford has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

