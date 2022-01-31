Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases By 142.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the December 31st total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.
Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.