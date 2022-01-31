Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Increases By 142.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the December 31st total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

