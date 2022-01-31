Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Decreases By 43.3%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAMMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

