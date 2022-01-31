Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 133.5%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
American Cannabis Company Profile
