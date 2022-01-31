Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 133.5%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMMJ opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

