Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 33.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of TSIOF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
About 361 Degrees International
