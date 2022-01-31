Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Drops By 33.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of TSIOF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

