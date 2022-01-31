Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £29.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 26.37.
