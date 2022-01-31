Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £29.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 26.37.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.