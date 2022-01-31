Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £686.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,368.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,346.71. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24).

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.98), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($989,139.23). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.88) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($393.28). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189 shares of company stock valued at $249,070.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.