Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,290 ($17.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £686.34 million and a PE ratio of 43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,368.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,346.71. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($20.24).

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.98), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($989,139.23). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.88) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($393.28). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189 shares of company stock valued at $249,070.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.