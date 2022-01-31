Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,528.67.

SHOP stock opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,421.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

