Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,528.67.
SHOP stock opened at $872.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,293.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,421.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.