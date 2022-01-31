SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $118,425.60 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,476.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.87 or 0.06972686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00284486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.61 or 0.00739689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00378712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00237571 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.