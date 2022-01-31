Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,484,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,036,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

