ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $75,000.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.