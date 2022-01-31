ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $652.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $680.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

