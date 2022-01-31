Senvest Management LLC Invests $12.35 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.70. 202,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,808,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

