Senvest Management LLC Increases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up 3.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $105,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 75.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in frontdoor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.65. 5,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,053. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

