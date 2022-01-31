Senvest Management LLC Increases Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Origin Materials worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,943,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $12,300,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $7,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 1,512,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,826. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

