Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 134.10 ($1.81), with a volume of 2021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.81).

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.39) to GBX 137 ($1.85) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.43. The stock has a market cap of £563.70 million and a P/E ratio of -18.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

