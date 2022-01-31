Senator Investment Group LP Trims Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $135,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.51.

FB stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.97. 276,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,293,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $853.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,682,337 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

