Senator Investment Group LP Sells 750,000 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

