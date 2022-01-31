Senator Investment Group LP Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $36,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,183,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 144,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,008. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

