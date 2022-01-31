Senator Investment Group LP Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,451.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 123,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 198,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,489. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
