Senator Investment Group LP Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,451.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 131,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 123,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 376.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 198,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,489. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

