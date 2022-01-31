Senator Investment Group LP Has $53.04 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $53,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.17. 6,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,510. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

