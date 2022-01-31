Senator Investment Group LP Has $13.97 Million Stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,116 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 151,012 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 204.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

