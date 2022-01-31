Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 41768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
